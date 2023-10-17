Cooke & Bieler LP Has $146.39 Million Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,213,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42,730 shares during the quarter. Baxter International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $146,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,971,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,919,000 after buying an additional 170,213 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,212,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after acquiring an additional 860,805 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,003,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,019 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after buying an additional 68,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,026,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,641,000 after purchasing an additional 38,451 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BAX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.29. The stock had a trading volume of 900,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,437. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $58.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

