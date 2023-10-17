Cooke & Bieler LP Has $160.76 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 102.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,836,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435,757 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $160,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 57,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 140.8% during the second quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 139,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81,834 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Charles Schwab by 20.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 21,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 70.6% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.36. 2,635,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,980,093. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.01. The company has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

