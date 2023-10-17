Cooke & Bieler LP Has $200.64 Million Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,015,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856,954 shares during the quarter. ESAB makes up approximately 1.9% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 5.01% of ESAB worth $200,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in ESAB by 2.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ESAB by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $38,568.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,331.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $45,626.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $38,568.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,331.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,631 shares of company stock valued at $115,926 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of ESAB stock traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $71.91. 25,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,291. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average of $65.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $74.15.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $720.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.13 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. ESAB’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.96%.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

