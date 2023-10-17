Cooke & Bieler LP Has $45.13 Million Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,855 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.07% of Columbia Banking System worth $45,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 67.7% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 457,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 184,758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 55.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 136,359.6% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 446,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 445,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.
Columbia Banking System Price Performance
COLB stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 214,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.
