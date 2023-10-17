Cooke & Bieler LP Has $75.13 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,302,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,841 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.56% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $75,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 464.7% in the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 56,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 46,245 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 23.1% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

BAM stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 75,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,419. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

