Cooke & Bieler LP Purchases 838,896 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,347,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 838,896 shares during the period. RB Global accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 2.39% of RB Global worth $260,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $973,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 22.3% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 32,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in RB Global by 84.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 79,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 36,419 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in RB Global during the second quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other RB Global news, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $442,748.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,492.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $442,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,492.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. O’day bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,911 shares of company stock worth $412,150. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RB Global Stock Performance

NYSE RBA traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.74. 112,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,873. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.17). RB Global had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 117.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

