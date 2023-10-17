Cooke & Bieler LP Reduces Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,795,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,472 shares during the quarter. Hasbro comprises approximately 1.7% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 2.02% of Hasbro worth $181,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 14.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAS. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

HAS traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.16. The company had a trading volume of 337,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,569. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.35%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

