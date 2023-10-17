Cooke & Bieler LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,376,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 86,770 shares during the quarter. Gentex accounts for about 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 2.30% of Gentex worth $157,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 414.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Gentex Trading Up 0.3 %

GNTX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.48. 181,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,650. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.94. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $34.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $583.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.04 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at $711,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.