Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 101,250 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,967,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 101,250 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 4.04% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $94,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,086.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AEO stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.19. 886,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,515. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Further Reading

