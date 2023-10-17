Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 352,366 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,235,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 352,366 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group comprises 2.0% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $212,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.47. The company had a trading volume of 232,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

