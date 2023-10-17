Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 46,465 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,130,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,465 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.07% of American Woodmark worth $86,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 72.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 3,874.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMWD traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $77.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,202. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $80.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.31 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Sidoti downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

