Cooke & Bieler LP Trims Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,193,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 209,550 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 1.79% of MKS Instruments worth $129,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.22. 100,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,183. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $114.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.57.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.10.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $1,170,522.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,367.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,648,722 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

