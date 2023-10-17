Cordant Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cordant Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 0.4% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 396.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 706.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

