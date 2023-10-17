Cordant Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cordant Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.11. 65,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,409. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.47. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.43 and a twelve month high of $210.00.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- How to Invest in Energy
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.