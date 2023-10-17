Cordant Inc. Sells 1,217 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cordant Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,591 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $123,341,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after acquiring an additional 942,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,004.0% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 617,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 561,771 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.67. 141,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,274. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.04.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

