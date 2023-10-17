Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.35.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. Corteva has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

