Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,256,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139,900 shares during the quarter. Iteris comprises about 4.4% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.65% of Iteris worth $12,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iteris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Iteris from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Iteris Price Performance

ITI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.28. 3,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,732. The company has a market capitalization of $182.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. Iteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Iteris had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $43.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

