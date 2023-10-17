Credit Agricole S A Buys 61,431 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4,894.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,686 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 61,431 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $13,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

