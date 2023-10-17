Credit Agricole S A Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 118.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 116.6% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 26,026 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,081,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,567,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $92.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.58%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.