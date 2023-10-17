Credit Agricole S A Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,108 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.