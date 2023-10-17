Credit Agricole S A Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $172.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.75 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

