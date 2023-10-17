Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 162.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 333,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,284,000 after buying an additional 192,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

