Critical Review: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) & Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) and Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Cognition Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences 20.03% 37.53% 12.66% Cognition Therapeutics N/A -60.65% -46.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Cognition Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences $27.38 billion 3.59 $4.59 billion $4.35 18.12 Cognition Therapeutics N/A N/A -$21.40 million ($0.86) -1.49

Risk & Volatility

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Cognition Therapeutics. Cognition Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognition Therapeutics has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gilead Sciences and Cognition Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences 1 8 10 0 2.47 Cognition Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $90.05, indicating a potential upside of 13.98%. Cognition Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 485.94%. Given Cognition Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cognition Therapeutics is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.3% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Cognition Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis. It also offers Yescarta, Tecartus, Trodelvy, and Zydelig products for the treatment of oncology; Letairis, an oral formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and AmBisome, a liposomal formulation for the treatment of serious invasive fungal infections. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc.; Merck & Co, Inc.; Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc.; Tizona Therapeutics, Inc.; Tango Therapeutics, Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.; Galapagos NV; Janssen Sciences Ireland Unlimited Company; Japan Tobacco, Inc.; Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.; Merck & Co, Inc. and Tentarix Biotherapeutics Inc. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also developing COG0201 SHINE, a randomized double-blind and placebo-controlled for mild-to-moderate AD and is in phase II clinical trial. Its product pipeline also includes CT2168 for Synucleinopathies; and CT2074 for dry age-related macular degeneration. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

