Cubic Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 117,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 229,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 620,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after purchasing an additional 49,412 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 38.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,798,384. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.73.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

