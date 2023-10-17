Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,677,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 175,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,641,000 after acquiring an additional 67,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $92.92. The company had a trading volume of 143,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,625. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average is $87.46.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 202.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

