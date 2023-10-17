Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $6.94 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises 1.9% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 600.0% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALL traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.74. The company had a trading volume of 619,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,216. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.52. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

