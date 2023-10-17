Cubic Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 12,500.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 62.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 547.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,917. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average is $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.87. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $90.81.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

