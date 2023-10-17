Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 1,572 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.3% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.55. The stock had a trading volume of 483,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,424. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.59 and its 200 day moving average is $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.79 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADI

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.