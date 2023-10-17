Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 1,994 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 59.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ares Capital by 70.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,347. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.98. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.26 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 116.36%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

