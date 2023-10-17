Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 6,330 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 957.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 0.8 %

SMP traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.49. 18,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,069. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.13). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

