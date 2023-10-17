Cubic Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises 1.2% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $141.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.07.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.38. 162,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

