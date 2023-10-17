Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $49.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. The business’s revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $87,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $87,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $192,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,205 shares in the company, valued at $582,924.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,020 shares of company stock worth $2,839,510 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Natixis bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth $62,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

