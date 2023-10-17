DAGCO Inc. Acquires 17,751 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.