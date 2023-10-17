DAGCO Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 129.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,647. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

