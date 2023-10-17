DAGCO Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.9% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.47. 1,028,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,659. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.28 and a 52-week high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

