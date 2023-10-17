DAGCO Inc. Invests $213,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

DAGCO Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,424,000 after buying an additional 4,286,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,698,000 after purchasing an additional 910,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after buying an additional 540,942 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $108.41. 76,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,119. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.81. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $114.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

