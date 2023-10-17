DAGCO Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

DAGCO Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 1.3% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. DAGCO Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,607,000 after acquiring an additional 230,445 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,718.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,818,000 after buying an additional 193,894 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 79.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,127,000 after acquiring an additional 56,231 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,227,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,949,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.52. 3,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,234. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.85 and a 200-day moving average of $270.49. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $297.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

