DAGCO Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.05.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.40. 2,446,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,073,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

