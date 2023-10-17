DAGCO Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

DAGCO Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,939. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $63.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

