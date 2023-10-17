Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,469 shares of company stock valued at $43,287,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $249.26 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $102.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.