Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 4,187 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eaton by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 208.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,672,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Shares of ETN opened at $211.63 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $134.81 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

