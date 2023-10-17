Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,348 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $210.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.62.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

