Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $462.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

