Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.26. The company has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

