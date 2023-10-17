Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $14.20 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $14,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Trane Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 93,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $208.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $139.49 and a twelve month high of $211.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.96.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.