Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $9.63 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

