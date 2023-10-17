Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 266 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,690,000 after acquiring an additional 339,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 257,639 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,604,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,141.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.6 %

CMG stock opened at $1,810.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,878.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,951.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.30 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.