Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,848 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.55.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $237.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

