Dash One Day Trading Volume Tops $29.96 Million (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $25.04 or 0.00088177 BTC on major exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $287.86 million and $29.96 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dash has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoSe coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 11,498,122 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is https://reddit.com/r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is a digital currency launched in 2014, aiming to provide a fast, secure, and private alternative to traditional payment methods. It’s based on Bitcoin software but with several improvements, including a self-funding and governance model, and additional services from masternodes. Dash is used for various purposes, including payments, remittances, and investing, with a focus on usability and user experience. Xcoin and Darkcoin are the former names of Dash, which initially offered anonymous transactions. Dash was created by Evan Duffield, prioritizing speed, security, and privacy as an alternative to traditional payment systems.”

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

