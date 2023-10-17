Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DAL. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $49.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.